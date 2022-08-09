Q2 2022 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Tethys Q2 Earnings Report 2022 Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions). Please note that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand over to your first speaker, Mr. Magnus Nordin. Please go ahead.



Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. And dear friends and investors, welcome to the second quarter 2022 earnings report and earnings call with Tethys Oil. I'm Magnus Nordin, the Managing Director; and with me is our CFO, Petter Hjertstedt.



But allow me to start on Slide 2, please, Illia, to discuss the highlights for the second quarter. We're focusing very much on the development and further exploration appraisal of our Block 56, our operated block in Oman. We continue to appraise the Al Jumd discovery with two additional horizontal wells that were both successfully drilled and will be hooked up for a long-term production test over the next couple of months. In addition