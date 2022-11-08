Q3 2022 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. This is Magnus addressing you from a still very mild Stockholm autumn weather, very much the season of mist and mellow fruitfulness, and we are grateful as long as this weather stays with us. But welcome to yet another quarter with Tethys, highlights from Q3 2022. It's been one of those quarters where we have a strong financial and a lot of reparatory work for some interesting exploration and growth objectives for next year. That was primarily relating to Block 56, where we completed 2 wells into the Al Jumd structure, both encountered good oil sales, and we have now a very good