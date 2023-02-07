Q4 2022 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, everyone or good afternoon or good evening depending on what parts in the world you are when you listen to this webcast. Thank you for listening. Tethys Oil's representing its full year report for 2022 as well as the result for the fourth quarter 2022. I'm actually going to start to talk about a number that used to be important in the world and that's the P/E ratio of a company, because our net earnings for the year are actually up quite a bit.



In 2021, we earned $0.51 a share; and in 2022, that increased to $1.79 per share. That's an increase of 350%, which, by any measure, it's quite a