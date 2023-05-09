Q1 2023 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



(Operator Instructions) Please note that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Magnus Nordin, Managing Director of Tethys Oil. Please go ahead, sir.



Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB(publ)-Founder - CEO, MD & Director



Good morning, and most welcome to the Q1 2023 Report and Earnings Call with Tethys. And welcome to a warm and spring-like Stockholm, where the cherry trees in the Kungstradgarden are in full bloom and the (inaudible) archipelago is picking up for summer. And operations have also picked up nicely in the first quarter for Tethys.



The long-awaited extended well test on the Al Jumd discovery in Block 56 commenced once the fiscal meter was successfully installed in late March. We are currently evaluating the discovery. And of course, we hope that it will soon bring a second production stream to our asset base. We've also seen some significant exploration activities on Blocks 3&4, our still main producing asset, with 3