Q2 2023 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much, and good morning everyone. We are looking out at the coastal area of Block 56, Onshore Oman, it is started there, where we have had a lot of activity during this quarter. Let's go straight for the presentation. Could I have the 1st slide please.



Very good. So we have had significant activity, particularly in our operative Blocks. Of course Blocks 3&4 is still where most of the production comes from, we are not the operator, but we'll discuss that, of course, also in some details. On Block 56, we saw -- we seen the results now of the long awaited extended well