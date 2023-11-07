Q3 2023 Tethys Oil AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Magnus Nordin - Tethys Oil AB - Managing Director



Hello, everyone. Welcome to the Tethys Q3-2023 call. So Q3 2023, a little bit of a boring quarter from an activity perspective. As I try to say also in the letter to shareholders, we really want to look forward, but we also want to look at what the 2023 year has actually achieved, and we are sort of in the middle on that.



But let's look at what we achieved in the highlights for the quarter. Well, very important one of course, is that the Block 56, the license was extended with more than just over a year. So the exploration phase will now expire at the very end of 2024, giving us all of 2024 to get to commerciality.



And this is by far, the main objective of what we are focusing on right now, is to further appraise and explore Block 56. Continue work on the field-development plan, and with a clear aim, to bring the block to commerciality as soon as possible in the course of next year.



To that regard, we have a fairly hectic fourth quarter. And of course, the third quarter has seen a lot of preparations to get ready with the