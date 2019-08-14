Aug 14, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Frank Sufferini - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - Head of IR & Corporate Affairs



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's Frank Sufferini here, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, and I'd like to welcome you to our FY '19 Results Conference Call. I sent out an email earlier to all the people that cover this stock, which had all the results presentation and the release of (inaudible) and hope that you've got that. And I'd now like to pass on to our CEO, Vik Bansal, who will start the presentation. Thanks, Vik.



Vikas Bansal - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, Frank, and good morning, ladies and gentleman. We obviously appreciate you joining us this morning. As Frank said, before I go through the presentation, I take it that you have seen our ASX media release and that you have a copy of our presentation. I will also take it that you have read the disclaimer on Slide 2 of this pack.



And in that case, I'll ask you to please move to Slide 3: Agenda. I'll run through the safety and