Feb 18, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Vikas Bansal - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director



(technical difficulty)



With me is our CFO, Brendan Gill. So let me start the presentation. I assume you have the copy of the presentation in front of you and also take it that you have seen our ASX media release and that you have a copy of our presentation. I will also take it that you have read these notes on Slide 2 of this pack. And in that case, can I ask you to please move to Slide 3?



On the agenda slide, I will run through the safety and environmental update, group performance and segment performance, Brendan will cover statutory NPAT reconciliations, balance sheet, cash flow and debt. I will circle back to update you on key strategic initiatives, namely capital expenditure, landfill remediation, footprint 2025, including SKM Toxfree and reannounce -- today's announced plastic pelletization plant. I will finish the presentation with our priorities for the remainder of the year and our FY '20 outlook before opening the lines for questions.



So moving on to Slide 4. Our business faces --