Oct 14, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Mark Peter Chellew - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited. My name is Mark Chellew, and I'm Chairman of Cleanaway. I will be chairing the meeting today.



I also will introduce you to my fellow directors: Vik Bansal, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director; and Non-Executive Directors, Ray Smith, Emma Stein, Samantha Hogg, Terry Sinclair, Philippe Etienne; and Mike Harding. Also in attendance are the CFO of the company, Brendan Gill; the General Counsel and Company Secretary, Dan Last; and the company's auditors, Ernst & Young, which is represented by Brett Croft, a partner with the firm.



As you are aware, in response to government restrictions and the potential health risk arising from COVID-19 pandemic, the Board determined to hold this year's Annual General Meeting virtually. We very much appreciate your understanding at this challenging time and thanking you for joining our virtual meeting.



The Notice of Meeting dated 11th of