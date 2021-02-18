Feb 18, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cleanaway FY '21 Half Year Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Vik Bansal, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Vikas Bansal - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - Former Executive Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. With me today is our outgoing CFO and current Chief Operating Officer, Brendan Gill; our new CFO, Paul Binfield; and Head of Investor Relations -- Investor Relations, Richie Farrell, also joined us on the call. I appreciate you joining us this morning in what will be my final results presentation for Cleanaway.



Before I run through the presentation, I will direct you to our ASX release for further commentary on the results. I will also refer you to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of this pack.



Can I ask you now to please move to Slide 3? In terms of the agenda for today, I'll run through the people and culture update, and our group and segment performance. Brendan will cover this trajectory to