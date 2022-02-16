Feb 16, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Cleanaway FY '22 Half Year Results Call.



Mark John Schubert - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. I'm Mark Schubert, and joining me on the call today is our CFO, Paul Binfield; and our Head of Investor Relations, Richie Farrell. We do appreciate you joining us this morning.



Before I begin, I would like to acknowledge the traditional owners on the many lands on which we meet virtually this morning and pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



Before I run through the presentation, I will draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 2 of the pack and I will take that as read. I'll now ask you to move on to Slide 3.



And it is my sincere privilege this morning to present the financial results for the first half of FY '22 on behalf of the more than 6,600 hard-working,