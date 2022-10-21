Oct 21, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Mark Peter Chellew - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Cleanaway Waste Management. My name is Mark Chellew; and as Chairman of Cleanaway, I will be chairing the meeting today. As there is a quorum present, I declare the meeting open.



Before we start, I'd like to make everyone aware of the safety exits. The main fire exits are located out towards the illuminated exit signs on the right corner at the front of this room. This fire alarm is a constant beep and on the sounding of the evacuation alarm, which is a whooping sound, there will be a PA announcement asking us all to evacuate. Sofitel Wentworth Hotel staff will assist in the evacuation process. And I note that the assembly point is on 1 Chifley Square, Phillip Street.



Before we begin the proceedings, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of this land, and pay my respects to the elders past, present and emerging.



The notice of the meeting dated the 19th of September 2022