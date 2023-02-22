Feb 22, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Mark John Schubert - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining the call this morning to cover our first half FY '23 financial performance. Firstly, I would like to begin by acknowledging the Traditional Owners of the many lands on which we meet today and pay my respects to Elders past, present and emerging. Joining me again today on the call is Paul Binfield, our CFO; and Richie Farrell, our Head of Investor Relations. In terms of the agenda for the results presentation today, I will take you through our highlights for the period. Paul will provide you with further details on the group financials, and then I'll walk you through the performance of each of the operating segments. We'll then follow this with a brief progress update on the execution of our BluePrint