Aug 23, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Mark John Schubert - Cleanaway Waste Management Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. And thank you for joining us on the call and the webcast this morning to cover our FY '23 performance, our outlook for FY '24, and excitingly, our new midterm financial ambition.



Firstly, I'd like to begin by acknowledging the traditional owners of the many lands on which we meet today and pay my respects to elders, past, present and emerging. Joining me on the call today is Paul Binfield, our CFO; and Richie Farrell, our Head of Investor Relations.



The plan is I'm going to take you through our highlights for the period and the good progress that we have been making. Paul will provide you with further details on the Group financials, and then I'll walk you through the performance of each of