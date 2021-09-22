Q2 2021 Transgene SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello and welcome to the Transgene First Half 2021 Financial Results and Business Update. My name is Jess and I'll be your coordinator for today's event.



(Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Lucie Larguier to begin today's call. Thank you.



Lucie Larguier - Transgene SA - Director of Corporate Communications & IR



Thank you Jess. So I'm Lucie, Director of IR at Transgene. During our call today Hedi Ben Brahim, Chairman and CEO of Transgene will provide you with a short overview of the important progress we have made during the period. After that Jean-Philippe Del, Chief Financial Officer; Eric Quemeneur, Chief Scientific Officer; and Maud Brandely, Chief Medical Officer will be available to answer all your questions.



Before I turn the call over to Mr. Ben Brahim, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. The webcast can be accessed via the Investor page of our website, and via the press release issued