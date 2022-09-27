Transgene SA R&D Day Transcript

Sep 27, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Hedi Ben Brahim - Transgene SA - CEO & Director



Hello, everyone. Thanks - Thank you very much for being here, either in person via webcast or in the replay. It's a great pleasure to have you here with you today with our management team and our leading clinicians from around the world who will share their enthusiasm on our development.



Today, we have the honor to be hosting Jean-Pierre Delord, MD-PhD, General Manager of IUCT Oncopole of Toulouse; Adel Samson, MD-PhD, Clinical Associate Professor, CAI U.K., Clinician Scientist and Honorary Medical Oncologist for the University of Leeds; and Pedro Romero, MD Chief Editor of the JITC and Deputy Scientific Imaging Director of the Lausanne branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research, who are here with us in person. Also, Christian Ottensmeier, MD-PhD, FRCP, Professor of Immuno-oncology at the University of Liverpool, The Clatterbridge Cancer Center, NHS Foundation Trust; and Matthew Block, MD-PhD, Medical Oncologist at the Mayo Clinic, who will participate remotely. Having their support today gives us a lot of confidence on the products that