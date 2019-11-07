Q3 2019 TI Fluid Systems PLC Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 09:00AM GMT

Timothy J. Knutson - TI Fluid Systems plc - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our Third Quarter 2019 Trading Update Conference Call. I'm Tim Knutson, CFO of TI Fluid Systems, and I'm joined today by our CEO and President, Bill Kozyra.



William L. Kozyra - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Good morning.



Timothy J. Knutson - TI Fluid Systems plc - CFO & Executive Director



I am sure you have all seen the trading update we released this morning. Before Bill and I take your questions, I wanted to highlight a few items from the statement.



In the third quarter, market conditions remained soft in the global vehicle production environment. Despite this backdrop, group revenue for the third