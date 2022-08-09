Half Year 2022 TI Fluid Systems PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Hans Dieltjens - TI Fluid Systems plc - CEO, President & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, and welcome to TI Fluid Systems plc's Results Presentation for the First Half of 2022. I am Hans Dieltjens, CEO and President of TI Fluid Systems; and I'm joined today here by our CFO, Ron Hundzinski.



So if we skip the disclaimer and take it as read and turn to Slide 3 for the agenda. So this morning, I will walk you through the key highlights of the last 6 months and an update on our strategy and then hand over to Ron, who will take you through the group's financial performance. Following that, we will provide an opportunity for questions and answers, as always.



I will begin by highlighting the strong commercial success in