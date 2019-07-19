Q2 2019 Tieto Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Tanja Lounevirta - Tieto Oyj - Head of IR
Good morning from sunny Helsinki. We are happy to be here with you today and discuss our second quarter results. We will start with the presentation by Kimmo Alkio, our President and CEO, and then continue to the Q&A session. If you have any questions, please dial in to our conference call. My name is Tanja Lounevirta. I'm Head of Investor Relations.
Kimmo, now floor is yours, please.
Kimmo Alkio - Tieto Oyj - CEO & President
Thank you very much, Tanja, and a very good morning to everybody, and welcome to our Q2 results announcement also on my behalf.
What an exciting quarter we had. This was a very significant one in terms of both stepping up our long-term competitiveness and in ensuring our short-term efficiency is in place as a near-term profitability driver. Thus, a number of very interesting and actually big initiatives and activities taking place during the second quarter. We call it a major transformation that has been initiated within a very broad agenda. As such, our strategy
Jul 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
