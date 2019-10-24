Q3 2019 Tieto Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Tanja Lounevirta - Tieto Oyj - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We had a strong quarter and are happy to introduce the highlights of our third quarter performance. We will start with the presentation by Kimmo Alkio, our President and CEO. And after the presentation, Tomi HyrylÃ¤inen, our CFO, will join the Q&A session. My name is Tanja Lounevirta. I'm Head of Investor Relations. If you have any questions, please dial into our conference call. So we move on. Kimmo, please.



Kimmo Alkio - Tieto Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Tanja, and good morning also on my behalf and greetings from our office here in Stockholm. Naturally, we are pleased to be reporting on a very strong third quarter in terms of overall performance of the company. The highlights being, first of all, from an adjusted profit standpoint, record level of EUR 50 million at 13%, local currency growth of 5%. And actually, as you may have seen from the report earlier this morning, all our businesses performing at a fine level. Furthermore, naturally, we have seen the