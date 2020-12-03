TietoEVRY Corp Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Dec 03, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Kjell Arne Hansen - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to TietoEVRY's first ever Capital Markets Day. My name is Kjell Arne Hansen. I am the Head of Investor Relations for the company, and I will be your moderator and host during the afternoon.



We have planned this day for a long time. And we have a very rich and interesting program ahead of us during the afternoon. And we are doing this program and hosting this event under exceptional circumstances. And I would just like to point out that we are, of course, hosting a safe event and complying with all local restrictions and regulations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Now TietoEVRY is a fully and truly Nordic company that means that the management group that you see on the screen in front of you are situated in several different locations. So during the afternoon, we will broadcast live from 4 different locations. I am speaking to you from our offices in Oslo, Norway. And during the afternoon, we will have presentations from Helsinki in Finland; Stockholm in Sweden; and we will even visit Berlin, where we will hear