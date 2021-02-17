Q4 2020 TietoEVRY Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Tanja Lounevirta - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of Financial Communications



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We ended the unique year of 2020 with strong profitability. You will soon hear presentation by Kimmo Alkio, our President and CEO; and Tomi HyrylÃ¤inen, our CFO, discussing the highlights of the fourth quarter. (Operator Instructions) My name is Tanja Lounevirta, I'm Head of Financial Communications. I welcome you all on my behalf. Now happy to welcome Kimmo, please.



Kimmo Alkio - TietoEVRY Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Tanja, and a warm welcome to everybody also on my behalf. This time, we'll be sharing our perspectives on both the fourth quarter performance and for the completion of the first year operations for the combined TietoEVRY. What an exciting and a good year it has been.



The highlights of the fourth quarter would be best characterized as following: As Tanja briefly mentioned already, strong profitability and cash flow. So several of our fundaments throughout the year have continued to be strong. The main message is