Q2 2021 TietoEVRY Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Tanja Lounevirta - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of Financial Communications



Dear ladies and gentlemen, we are happy to introduce our second quarter results. You will first hear a presentation by Kimmo Alkio, our President and CEO; and Tomi HyrylÃ¤inen, our CFO. As usual, a Q&A session will follow the presentation. (Operator Instructions) My name is Tanja Lounevirta. I'm Head of Financial Communications. On my behalf, I welcome you all. Kimmo, please go ahead.



Kimmo Alkio - TietoEVRY Oyj - CEO & President



Thank you very much, Tanja, and a very warm welcome to all of you to our Q2 results announcements. Our second quarter is characterized as overall a good quarter and actually favorable development across all the businesses.



The main message is regarding the performance itself. We have been -- we have turned to growth fully according to our year 2021 game plan and continuing to achieve solid profitability. Q2 organic growth of 2%, with the adjusted operating margin of 12.2%. The overall group level performance supported by strong performance in the