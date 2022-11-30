TietoEVRY Corp Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Tommi Jarvenpaa - TietoEVRY Oyj - Head of IR



(presentation)



Good afternoon, and welcome to Tietoevry's 2022 Capital Markets Day. My name is Tommi Jarvenpaa. I'm the Head of Tietoevry's Investor Relations. I am extremely excited to see so many of you attending our event, live here in Stockholm. Also, a warm welcome to everyone following our day over the web. Today is all about accelerating value creation. We will provide insights into our strategy execution, our business portfolio and uplifted financial ambitions. Our businesses will provide details about their market opportunities and outlook going forward as well.



This morning, we announced big news; a strategic review of Tietoevry Transform and Tietoevry Connect as a combined business will reposition our company. How? This, you will find out in the next few hours.



Regarding the practicalities, we will be having a Q&A session after each presentation. And then at the end of the day, we'll have a joint Q&A hosted by our CEO and CFO. We will be naturally taking questions from the audience here in Stockholm, and then also