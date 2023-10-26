Q3 2023 Tietoevry Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning and welcome to TietoEVRY's Third Quarter Earnings Webcast.



Thank you very much and a good morning, warm welcome to everybody to our third quarter results announcement.



I'd like to begin with a full summary of Q3 highlight being somewhat of a mixed performance in a softer market us delivering growth of 2% based on the solid performance in our software businesses. Software businesses continue to demonstrate nice strength even in the midst of the type of an economic cycle we are within and we're seeing weaker demand in Tietoevry Create and Tech Services as we had predicted. Profitability of 13%, despite the softer market environment and continued high inflation and very good to