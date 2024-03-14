Overview: Where Gurus Found Value in the 4th Quarter

With the latest round of 13F filings released over the past month, investors and market watchers alike are interested in seeing where the major hedge fund managers are finding value opportunities.

Background

Managers with more than $100 million in assets under management are required to disclose their holdings to the SEC each quarter via 13F filings. These filings are due 45 days after the quarter end date. For fourth-quarter 2023, that means managers must disclose all qualifying assets held on Dec. 31, 2023 by Feb. 15, 2024. Qualifying assets include long positions in U.S. equities and ADRs, call/put options and convertible debt securities. Shorts, cash positions, foreign investments and other assets are not included.

Investors can take advantage of these 13F filings to create portfolios from managers that have proven past success. Despite the 45-day delay in reporting, research has shown that investing alongside a single manager or group of managers can outperform the market. The key is to identify the best and most consistent funds to copy.

The statistics in this report are based on our Premium gurus. These gurus are our hand-picked, best-performing value investors that have proven long-term records.

Tech winners make up the Aggregated Portfolio

The GuruFocusAggregated Portfolio, a Premium feature based on these managers' quarterly filings, shows the 10 most broadly held stocks as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 included some Magnificent Seven names that were also popular in the previous quarter, such as software giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial) and Google parent Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, Financial).

Ticker Company No. of Guru Owners No. of Buys No. of Sells MSFT Microsoft Corp. 59 11 43 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 54 14 34 META Meta Platforms Inc. 51 20 30 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 46 18 25 BRK.B Berkshire Hathaway Inc. 37 9 22 UNH UnitedHealth Group Inc. 36 13 20 BAC Bank of America Corp. 34 15 16 CMCSA Comcast Corp. 34 8 19 AAPL Apple Inc. 33 10 20 WFC Wells Fargo & Co. 32 5 24

Other big names among Guru Hot Picks

While these stocks are quite popular overall, they did not all necessarily see the heaviest guru buying activity during the three months ended Dec. 31. According to GuruFocusHot Picks, that honor only goes to a handful of companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA, Financial), Elevance Health Inc. (ELV, Financial) and Citigroup Inc. (C, Financial). However, several of these 10 companies also recorded a lot of selling activity over the same period.

Ticker Company Buys Sells No. of Guru Owners META Meta Platforms Inc. 20 29 50 AMZN Amazon.com Inc. 18 24 45 BABA Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. 14 11 26 GOOGL Alphabet Inc. 14 32 51 DIS The Walt Disney Co. 14 14 30 C Citigroup Inc. 14 11 28 TSM Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. 14 13 29 ELV Elevance Health Inc. 14 11 26 BAC Bank of America Corp. 14 15 32 TMO Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 14 8 23

Consensus Picks contain a mix of stocks

Then there are those stocks that were bought by at least two gurus during the quarter, but did not record any sells. GuruFocusConsensus Picks shows these companies included names like John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY, Financial) and Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA, Financial).

Ticker Company No. of Buys No. of Guru Owners VYX NCR Voyix Corp. 7 7 WLY John Wiley & Sons Inc. 6 6 CHX ChampionX Corp. 6 6 PERI Perion Network Ltd. 6 6 VVX V2X Inc. 5 5 PDS Precision Drilling Corp. 5 5 MRVI Maravi LifeSciences Holdings Inc. 5 5 KMPR Kemper Corp. 5 5 SMRT SmartRent Inc. 5 6 ORLA Orla Mining Ltd. 5 5

A brief look at selling activity

On the sell side, GuruFocus Hot Picks found investors were shedding shares of a number of companies as well. While Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI, Financial) and VMware Inc. (VMW, Financial), among several other stocks, are listed, they were not necessarily sold. Rather, these companies were acquired or merged with other companies and, therefore, are recorded as a sale in our database. As such, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN, Financial) actually recorded the largest number of sell transactions for the period.

Ticker Company Buys Sells No. of Guru Owners RIVN Rivian Automotive Inc. 0 9 8 SF Stifel Financial Corp. 0 9 6 RS Reliance Inc. ` 0 8 8 TFX Teleflex Inc. 0 8 7 SDZNY Sandoz Group AG 0 8 0 WAT Waters Corp. 0 7 7 NEWR New Relic Inc. 0 7 1 AYI Acuity Brands Inc. 0 7 7 GWW W.W. Grainger Inc. 0 6 5 CBT Cabot Corp. 0 6 4

Analysis of Industry Trends

As for gurus' investments within individual sectors, the GuruFocusIndustry Trends page shows the heaviest buying occurred in the software industry, driven by the recent craze for artificial intelligence technology. However, several other industries saw good numbers as well.

Industry No. of Buys No. of Sells No. of Holdings Software 323 341 1,069 Biotechnology 276 300 856 Banks 172 201 699 Oil & Gas 159 203 748 REITs 150 186 471 Retail- Cyclical 134 179 463 Consumer Packaged Goods 105 105 355 Hardware 100 133 470 Insurance 96 96 392 Medical Devices & Instruments 93 129 421

International exposure

Beyond the U.S., GuruFocus'Geographic Trends shows other areas of the world where gurus found potential value opportunities.

Country No. of Buys No. of Sells United States 118 115 China 40 50 Canada 27 26 United Kingdom 26 27 Hong Kong 24 28 Ireland 18 22 Bermuda 17 14 Taiwan 16 12 Switzerland 14 22 Netherlands 11 16

You can see their overall exposure to different countries in the map below.

During the quarter, a number of well-known gurus were also making large bets ininternational companies by either entering new positions or expanding their existing holdings. For example, Fairfax's Prem Watsa (Trades, Portfolio) boosted his stake in Canada's Orla Mining. Spain's Azvalor also established holdings in Endeavour Mining PLC (TSX:EDV, Financial) (LSE:EDV) and Barrick Gold (GOLD, Financial) for two of its funds.

What about ETFs?

As for exchange-traded funds, gurus appeared to be loading up on exposure to indexes like the Standard & Poor's 500.

Ticker ETF No. of Guru Owners No. of Guru Buys No. of Guru Sells SPY S&P 500 ETF Trust 18 10 8 GLD SPDR Gold Shares ETF 10 5 5 XLF Financial Select Sector SPDR 9 5 3 GDX VanEck Gold Miners ETF 8 4 5 IVV iShares Core S&P 500 ETF 8 3 5 XLU Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF 7 4 4 IWM iShares Russell 2000 ETF 7 6 2 RSP Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF 7 6 3 XLK Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF 7 5 3 XLE The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund 7 5 3

Value opportunities can be found

Even as the market continues to grapple with inflation and rising interest rates, not to mention geopolitical conflicts and an upcoming presidential election that is sure to be contentious, gurus' trading activity proves there are plenty of investment opportunities available in the current environment.

