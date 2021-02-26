Full Year 2020 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Javier Oriol PiÃ±eyro - Talgo, S.A. - IR Director



So good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining the call today. The objective of this call is to present the results of the full year 2020. For details, JosÃ© MarÃ­a Oriol and Alvaro Segura will go through the presentation. As we usually do at the end, we will open a Q&A session to clarify and answer any questions you may have.



JosÃ©MarÃ­a de Oriol Fabra - Talgo, S.A. - MD, CEO & Director



Thank you, Javier, and good morning to everyone. The year 2020 has been marked by the (inaudible) situation generated by global health crisis that has affected worldwide economies. COVID-19 also affected Talgo's business performance, most significantly within the maintenance business line, which due to its correlation to global mobility, the strong restrictions implemented by governments to fight the spread of the virus directly affected the [run of] commercial operations of Talgo clients.



In this context, ours has fully committed with the fight