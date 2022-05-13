Q1 2022 Talgo SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Gonzalo Pedro Urquijo Fernandez de Araoz - Talgo, S.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning to all of you. Sorry for that delay, and thank you very much for joining the call. First of all, as always, we talk of health and safety. It's our #1 priority as you can see from the figures comparing last quarter of 2021 with the first quarter of 2022. (technical difficulty). I think that's a good news, and we have continued. That doesn't mean we had some minor accidents, but as I said, minor ones. And we have to continue working. We're working very much with our subcontractors. And you know our target is 0 accidents. As