Half Year 2019 Banca Transilvania SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2019

Banca Transilvania Results First Semester Conference Call



Ãmer Tetik - Banca Transilvania S.A. - CEO



Hello. Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining us. I hope the sound quality is also okay that you hear me. We are glad meeting you over this teleconference presenting our first semester results, first 6 months results of Banca Transilvania, the Financial Group of Banca Transilvania. It was indeed a very interesting year at the start because we were just after the integration of Bancpost, which we, as you know already, successfully finalized operationally and technically at the end of last year. And then there was this long debate about the banking tax. We had to review, revise our budget and our estimations. But on the other hand, with the, let's say, developing a good communication, a good dialogue with all the parties involved with the finalization of tax, debate about the banking tax, we could focus on our own business. And