Q3 2019 Banca Transilvania SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Banca Transilvania. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded.



(Operator Instruction) May I now hand you over to Mihaela Nadasan, who will lead you through this conference. Go ahead.



Simona Mihaela Nadasan - Banca Transilvania S.A. - Deputy CEO of FI & Financial Markets



Thank you very much. Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining us for the conference call with regard to the third quarter results. I am joined during this call, as usually, by our CEO, Ãmer Tetik, just that he has to be in another city today. And in order to avoid any kind of unclear, let's say, phone quality, we preferred to have the conference call organized from close by George Calinescu, our CFO; and by myself.



As you have most probably already seen our press release from last week, third quarter was a very good quarter for Banca Transilvania, and we will definitely come with additional details during this conference call and also trying to answer all the questions you are going to have