Mar 31, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Hello. Good afternoon. This is Ãmer Tetik, Banca Transilvania. And I hope you're all okay, you're safe and healthy. And definitely, these are interesting times, and we are trying to adapt ourselves. So as you have seen, we have also tended general shareholders' meeting call location, with the announcement with a budget estimate that we would say that it's on the, I'll say, on a best effort basis as much as we can guesstimate some of the data from the market. But also, we have been approached by many of you during the last couple of weeks, with several questions regarding Romania, Romanian banking system and BT itself. We will try to answer the questions as much as we can and then try to