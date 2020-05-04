Q1 2020 Banca Transilvania SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Ãmer Tetik - Banca Transilvania S.A. - CEO



Good afternoon. This is Ãmer Tetik speaking. I'm glad that you are with us and hope that you are keeping up well, getting used to the new normal. And I hope that this will not become the norm for the medium and long term, although we see lots of changes and even more changes about the -- what will remain, what will change, what will transform due to coronavirus situation and afterwards.



It has been an interesting first quarter for us because as usual, month of January is quite silent, I would say, in terms of new business developments in Romania, it is a little bit up post-Christmas holidays, Winter holidays and so on. And usually, March -- the month of March was when the new production and heavier