Q3 2021 Banca Transilvania SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Omer Tetik - Banca Transilvania S.A. - CEO



Hello. Good morning or good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for the presentation of third quarter results of Banca Transilvania. I hope everyone is safe and preparing for the year-end celebrations. I would like to start with a brief overview of Romanian economy and the local development. Most probably, as you know, since the first week of October, Romania is in a process of reestablishing the government coalition. And it seems that this week, we will -- we might be having the coalition of national leverance with Social