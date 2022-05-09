Q1 2022 Banca Transilvania SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Gail, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banca Transilvania conference call to present and discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Omer Tetik, CEO; Mr. George Calinescu, Deputy CEO, CFO; Ms. Luminita Runcan, Deputy CEO, CRO; and Ms. Diana Mazurchievici, Investor Relations expert.



Mr. Tetik, you may now proceed.



Omer Tetik - Banca Transilvania S.A. - CEO



Hello, good morning, good afternoon, depending on your time zone. For us, it's one of the most difficult teleconference that we are participating because as you know, as you remember, usually I was accompanied by Mihaela Nadasan, our Deputy CEO of Investor Relations, Financial Institutions and Financial Markets. Unfortunately we have lost Mihaela. She had a stroke 2 weeks ago and on Friday she passed away. Was an exceptional person, a perfect colleague and a good