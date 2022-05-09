Q1 2022 Banca Transilvania SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2022 / NTS GMT
Omer Tetik - Banca Transilvania S.A. - CEO
Hello, good morning, good afternoon, depending on your time zone. For us, it's one of the most difficult teleconference that we are participating because as you know, as you remember, usually I was accompanied by Mihaela Nadasan, our Deputy CEO of Investor Relations, Financial Institutions and Financial Markets. Unfortunately we have lost Mihaela. She had a stroke 2 weeks ago and on Friday she passed away. Was an exceptional person, a perfect colleague and a good
