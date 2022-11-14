Q3 2022 Banca Transilvania SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Omer Tetik - Banca Transilvania S.A. - CEO



Hello. Thank you very much for joining us. This is Omer Tetik from Banca Transilvania. I hope you hear as well in case you don't, please make sure, please warn us. So interesting times continue and interesting news, volatility prevail in the market. We would like to give you a brief update about the Romanian macroeconomic situation as we see and as it's been reported. Some few things about banking system, and then we will give some insight about the numbers that we have already announced. By the way, our