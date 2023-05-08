Q1 2023 Banca Transilvania SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Omer Tetik - Banca Transilvania S.A. - CEO



Hello. Thank you very much for joining us. And I'm here, as mentioned, with my colleagues. After a brief presentation, we will try to answer your questions. During this call, maybe it's a premier for us at least. We have also investors from DCM, analysts from the capital markets. We will try to also organize ourselves better for separate calls to answer your questions and to listen to our observations better in time.



