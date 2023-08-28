Half Year 2023 Banca Transilvania SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. I'm Poppy, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banca Transilvania Conference Call to present and discuss the first half 2023 financial results conference call. Please note that the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Omer Tetik, CEO; Mr. George Calinescu, Deputy CEO, CFO; Ms. Luminita Runcan, Deputy CEO, CRO; and Mr. Aurel Bernat, Executive Director Financial Institutions and Investor Relations. Mr. Tetik, you may now proceed.



Omer Tetik - Banca Transilvania S.A. - CEO



Good afternoon or good morning, depending on where you are participating from. We are happy to host you now in our building, actually. I don't know if you were already fed up with video conferences and Zoom or Teams meetings, but we wanted to use the technology in order to have a more interactive meeting. I'm here, as already mentioned, together with my colleagues, with George, Luminita and Aurel, who recently took over the Investor Relations part as