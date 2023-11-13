Q3 2023 Banca Transilvania SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Poppy, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Banca Transilvania conference call to present and discuss the third quarter 2023 financial results conference call. Please note that the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Omer Tetik, CEO; Mr. George Calinescu, Deputy CEO, CFO; Ms. Luminita Runcan, Deputy CEO, CRO; and Mr. Aurel Bernat, Executive Director of Financial Institutions and Investor Relations.



Mr. Tetik, you may now proceed.



Omer Tetik - Banca Transilvania S.A. - CEO



Hello. Thank you very much for joining us. I hope the connection and the view is good enough. We are here proudly presenting the third quarter financial results. I'm here with all my colleagues, and we would like to give you some brief insight about the Romanian market economic situation and banking sector, upon which we will dive and switch to the results of the Banca business development and definitely your