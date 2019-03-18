Q4 2018 Talanx AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Analyst Call on Talanx's Annual Report 2018. For your information, today's conference will be recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Carsten Werle. Please go ahead, sir.



Carsten Werle - Talanx Aktiengesellschaft - Head of IR



Thank you, Bettina. Good morning from Hannover. This is Talanx's Full Year 2018 Results Call. I'm here together with our CEO, Torsten Leue; and our CFO, Dr. Immo Querner. And the 2, as you know, will lead you through the results presentation.



Before we start, as you would have seen, we have published the detailed results for the full year this morning. All documents, release, report, presentation, fact sheets can be found in the IR section of our homepage. You may follow this call via phone and via webcast, and there are replay options for both channels.



And with these introductory remarks, I'd like to hand over to our CEO, Torsten Leue. The floor is yours, Torsten.



Torsten Leue - Talanx