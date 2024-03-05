Mar 05, 2024 / 08:35PM GMT

Simon William Flannery - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Okay. Good afternoon, everybody. It's my great pleasure to welcome Peter and Mike from T-Mobile. Thanks for joining us again. I think you have a safe harbor.



Peter Osvaldik - T-Mobile US, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Yes, just keeping everybody happy on the legal side. But of course, we may make forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties and reference non-GAAP measures. And I would just reference everybody to our SEC filings.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDGreat. Thank you. And from our side, please see morganstanley.com/disclosures, or contact your Morgan Stanley sales representatives. So thanks for coming today. Before we get into the meat of it, DISH reported on -- or EchoStar report Friday and noted that the probability of exercising the option with you was now, I guess, 0, where they reduce the option value to 0.So can you just help us mechanically what