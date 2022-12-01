Q3 2022 Vantiva SA Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 01, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT

Luis Martinez-Amago - Vantiva S.A. - CEO & Director



Good evening, everyone. I am Luis Martinez-Amago, the CEO of Vantiva. I welcome all of you to this first Vantiva earning call. We are reporting for the first time as Vantiva, a refocused company after the spinoff of the Technicolor Creative Studios business. Vantiva is now entirely focused on its business with 2 divisions, the