Dec 01, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Vantiva's Q3 2022 Results chaired by Luis Martinez-Amago, Vantiva's CEO; and Lars Ihlen, Vantiva's CFO. (Operator Instructions) Just to remind you all, this conference is being recorded. We would like to inform you that this event is also available live on Vantiva's website with synchronized slide show. I would now like to hand over the call to the CEO. Sir, please go ahead.
Unidentified Company Representative -
So this is (inaudible) speaking. Before handing over to Luis, I invite every participant to read the forward-looking statements regarding the forward-looking statement. Thank you. Luis?
Luis Martinez-Amago - Vantiva S.A. - CEO & Director
Good evening, everyone. I am Luis Martinez-Amago, the CEO of Vantiva. I welcome all of you to this first Vantiva earning call. We are reporting for the first time as Vantiva, a refocused company after the spinoff of the Technicolor Creative Studios business. Vantiva is now entirely focused on its business with 2 divisions, the
Q3 2022 Vantiva SA Earnings Call Transcript
Dec 01, 2022 / 05:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...