Oct 30, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Good morning, and a warm welcome to Tokmanni's Q3 presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen, and together with me to do the presentation is Tokmanni's CFO, Mr. Markku Pirskanen.
Markku Pirskanen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - CFO, Deputy CEO & Member of Executive Board
So welcome from our side -- or my side also.
Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - CEO & Member of Executive Board
I will first go through the Q3 highlights, and Markku will then dive deeper with the numbers. And then we have time for questions. So this is basically the plan to go forward.
And first of all, I'm very, very pleased to present good results of Tokmanni's third quarter. Obviously, it's only a 3 months period, but it's very important for the whole company, already the second quarter in a row, to see that we're taking the right actions with the business.
So we had -- about the highlights. We had strong growth in sales. Sales developed favorably in all
Q3 2019 Tokmanni Group Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 30, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...