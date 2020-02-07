Q4 2019 Tokmanni Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and warm welcome to Tokmanni Q4 and Full Year Presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen. And together with me today to give the presentation is Tokmanni CFO, Mr. Markku Pirskanen.



I will first go through the highlights of Q4 and the full year, and then Markku will dig deeper in numbers. After that, we'll have couple of words about year 2020. And then, of course, there is time for questions.



Now first of all, it's an honor and pleasure to present the report of all-time-high revenue and result for, actually, both Q4 and the full year.



Some of the Q4 highlights. We had 2 very successful new store openings in VÃ¤Ã¤ksy and Virrat. These actually -- these both small towns are in the, let's say, summer towns, summer vacation or summer holiday locations. And of course, we're a little bit nervous about opening these 2 stores in the end of November, but they were actually very successful openings. So we're very happy about that.



We arranged Tokmanni 30th birthday campaign and a Black Friday