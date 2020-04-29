Q1 2020 Tokmanni Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to Tokmanni First Quarter Presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen, and together with me today to do the presentation is Tokmanni CFO, Mr. Markku Pirskanen.



Let's jump right away into the figures. From our point of view, we had -- in Tokmanni, we had good performance during the first quarter. Revenue grew by 5.8%, and I'm especially happy about the like-for-like revenue growth, which was 4.4% compared to last year's 4.1%. So I think that this was a good achievement. And we were able to improve our gross margin, which was 32.1% compared with last year's 31.2%. Our target for the first quarter was to have a first-time positive result for the first quarter performance. And we're especially happy about the fact that we were able to get the positive -- we succeeded, and we got the positive result. Comparable EBIT was the EUR 300,000 compared with last year's EUR 2.2 million loss.



If we compare Tokmanni's performance with the nonfood market in Finland based on the stats from Finnish Grocery