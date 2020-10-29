Nine Months 2020 Tokmanni Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and warm welcome to Tokmanni's third quarter result presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen. And together with me today presenting the result and the report is Tokmanni's CFO, Mr. Markku Pirskanen.



First, I'll go through the highlights of the quarter. Then Markku will dig a little bit deeper with the financials. Then a couple of words about the fourth quarter, and then it's time for questions. So let's start.



During the third quarter, Tokmanni's sales were very strong. Here, I would like to thank all our customers for the confidence. First of all, the store visits grew, as we'll see soon a little bit later with the presentation. So the store visits grew very, very nicely. And we also conducted a consumer survey during the third quarter. According to the consumer survey, the customer satisfaction is on a much higher level than in the previous survey, and the plans to visit Tokmanni more frequently, the level is much higher than in the previous survey. So thank you very much, and we will