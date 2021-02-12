Full Year 2020 Tokmanni Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning and warm welcome to Tokmanni Fourth Quarter and Year 2020 Result Presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen and together with me today to present the results is Tokmanni's CFO, Mr. Markku Pirskanen.



As always, it's my great pleasure to say today that Tokmanni revenue was over EUR 1 billion during year 2020 and EBIT over EUR 100 million. Basically, we exceeded our strategic targets in advance. And in March, in 5 weeks times -- 5 weeks' time, we will then be presenting the new strategic target for Tokmanni. And I'll come back to that a little bit later.



Here in the beginning, I will go through the figures for the fourth quarter and year 2020. Then I also will give a short recap on the business drivers, which basically led us to exceed our strategic targets during 2020, actually earlier than expected. After that, Markku will dig deeper in the financials. And in the end, I'll come back to the guidance for year 2021. And then it's time for questions.



About the fourth quarter. Well, I can say that