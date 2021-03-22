Tokmanni Group Corp Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Mar 22, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Maarit Mikkonen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - Head of IR & Communication



Good afternoon, and welcome to Tokmanni's Virtual Capital Day 2021. I'm Maarit Mikkonen, Head of Investor Relations and Communications at Tokmanni. Let's have a look shortly of the agenda for today. We have, altogether, 3 presentation and short recorded videos from the head of different business functions. The event will, altogether, take about 2 hours, but the timeframe is flexible depending on the amount of questions that we have.



Okay, the agenda is the following. Tokmanni's CEO, Mika Rautiainen, will tell us first about Tokmanni's story and the steps the company have taken since 2018. Mika will also go through the Tokmanni's new target. Then Janne Pihkala, Strategy and Business Development Director, will tell us about the variety discount market.



After these 2 presentations, we have about a 5-minute break. After the break, Mika will continue and tell us how Tokmanni story continues, and what next-generation variety discount retailer means. In the last presentation slot, Tokmanni's CFO, Markku Pirskanen, goes