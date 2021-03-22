Mar 22, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
Maarit Mikkonen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - Head of IR & Communication
Good afternoon, and welcome to Tokmanni's Virtual Capital Day 2021. I'm Maarit Mikkonen, Head of Investor Relations and Communications at Tokmanni. Let's have a look shortly of the agenda for today. We have, altogether, 3 presentation and short recorded videos from the head of different business functions. The event will, altogether, take about 2 hours, but the timeframe is flexible depending on the amount of questions that we have.
Okay, the agenda is the following. Tokmanni's CEO, Mika Rautiainen, will tell us first about Tokmanni's story and the steps the company have taken since 2018. Mika will also go through the Tokmanni's new target. Then Janne Pihkala, Strategy and Business Development Director, will tell us about the variety discount market.
After these 2 presentations, we have about a 5-minute break. After the break, Mika will continue and tell us how Tokmanni story continues, and what next-generation variety discount retailer means. In the last presentation slot, Tokmanni's CFO, Markku Pirskanen, goes
Tokmanni Group Corp Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript
Mar 22, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...