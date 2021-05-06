Q1 2021 Tokmanni Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / NTS GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and warm welcome to Tokmanni's first quarter result presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen and I will first present the highlights of Tokmanni's first quarter. After that Tokmanni's CFO, Mr. Markku Pirskanen, will give you a more detailed outlook on the first quarter financials. After that we have time for conclusions and questions.



So let's starts. First of all, Tokmanni had an excellent start for year 2021. All product groups were selling well. There were strong growth for all product groups, including clothing, which was actually last year when pandemic started, it had a lot of problems. And also last year it was strong sales for groceries. This year, during the first quarter, all product groups were performing well.



Gross margin improved due to this more normal sales mix compared to last year. Expenses were well in control. And EBIT improved significantly. So it was very good combination; stronger sales, improved gross margin, and expenses in control. But obviously it was a very special quarter due