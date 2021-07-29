Jul 29, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Hello, and a warm welcome to Tokmanni's Second Quarter Result Presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen, and the agenda for today is as follows.
I will first present the key figures for the second quarter and first half of 2021. After that, I will give you a short recap on the execution or let's say, the start of the execution of Tokmanni's new strategy, which was launched by the end of March this year in Tokmanni's Capital Markets Day.
After that, Tokmanni's CFO, Mr. Markku Pirskanen will come and give you a more detailed analysis on the second quarter and the first half figures. After that, I will come back to tell a little bit more about our Tokmanni's specified guidance for 2021.
So let's start. And then, of course, it's time for questions afterwards. So the revenue continued to grow and profit improved. And the revenue growth was 5.4%. We in Tokmanni were very happy about it because last year, during the second quarter, it was almost 20% sales growth. And obviously, this was from our point of view,
Q2 2021 Tokmanni Group Corp Earnings Call Transcript
