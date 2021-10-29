Q3 2021 Tokmanni Group Corp Business Review Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Mika Rautiainen - Tokmanni Group Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Group



Good morning and welcome to Tokmanni's Third Quarter Result presentation. My name is Mika Rautiainen, I will present in the beginning the highlights and results for the third quarter. And afterwards, Tokmanni CFO, Mr. Markku Pirskanen will give you a deeper analysis on the third quarter figures. And then it's time for questions.



So let's start. Talk on the third quarter sales and results continued to increase. Sales continued to grow well on top of last year's very good growth. Something very important for Tokmanni was this launch of Tokmanni customer loyalty program called Tokmanni Klubi, Tokmanni club. We launched the program, or the club, in August. And I'll come back a little bit later on this one.



As you know, the global market situation is exceptional at the moment and also price inflation in Finland has started. Tokmanni, however, maintained the low price level despite the increase in purchasing prices. Comparable EBIT improved despite the cost pressures. And basically, all preparations for